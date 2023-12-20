Consumer Sector Update for 12/20/2023: SONY, PARA, FDX, TM

Consumer stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) declining 1.2%

In corporate news, Sony's (SONY) Sony Interactive Entertainment unit said Wednesday that sales of PlayStation 5 exceeded 50 million units since the console was launched in November 2020. Sony shares fell 1.1%.

Paramount (PARA) is in talks to sell its Black Entertainment Television network to a management-led investor group, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Paramount shares fell past 3%.

FedEx (FDX) shares sank 12% after fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue trailed estimates, and several analysts cut their price targets.

Toyota (TM) shed 1.8% after the company said its Daihatsu unit will stop shipments of all its vehicles after a safety investigation found issues in 64 models.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.