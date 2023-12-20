Consumer Sector Update for 12/20/2023: PARA

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.2%.

In corporate news, Paramount (PARA) is in talks to sell its Black Entertainment Television network to a management-led investor group, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Paramount shares fell 0.9%.

FedEx (FDX) shares slumped 11% after fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue trailed estimates, and several analysts cut their price targets.

Toyota (TM) fell 0.9% after the company said its Daihatsu unit will stop shipments of all its vehicles after a safety investigation found issues in 64 models.

