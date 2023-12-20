News & Insights

Markets
PARA

Consumer Sector Update for 12/20/2023: PARA

December 20, 2023 — 01:42 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.2%.

In corporate news, Paramount (PARA) is in talks to sell its Black Entertainment Television network to a management-led investor group, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Paramount shares fell 0.9%.

FedEx (FDX) shares slumped 11% after fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue trailed estimates, and several analysts cut their price targets.

Toyota (TM) fell 0.9% after the company said its Daihatsu unit will stop shipments of all its vehicles after a safety investigation found issues in 64 models.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PARA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.