Consumer Sector Update for 12/20/2022: LAZY,ROKU,ARKR

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 0.8%.

Same-store sales rose by 7.6% over year-ago levels during the seven days ended Dec. 17, up from a 5.9% year-over-year increase the previous week, according to Redbook data released Tuesday. Through the first three weeks of December, sales were 6.4% higher compared with the same period in 2021 but trailing market expectations for 7.3% growth.

In company news, Lazydays Holdings (LAZY) gained 1.3% after the recreational vehicle dealership company late Monday said it has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to an additional $50 million. The company also extended its previous buyback program until Dec. 31, 2024, for the remaining balance of about $13.7 million.

Roku (ROKU) slid 3.2% after saying in a regulatory filing overnight that Matthew Banks will be the new chief accounting officer at the streaming television platform company, taking over for Steve Louden in the post while Louden continues in his additional role as principal financial officer. Banks has been corporate controller at Roku since February 2021 following finance and accounting positions at several technology companies, including InVision, Meta Platforms (META) and Yahoo!, now part of Verizon (VZ).

Ark Restaurants (ARKR) plunged almost 10% after the bar and restaurant chain late Monday reported a Q4 net income of $0.21 per share, down sharply from its $1.89 per share profit during the same period last year. Analyst estimates were not available.

