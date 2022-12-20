Consumer Sector Update for 12/20/2022: GIS, SKX, MGM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently inactive.

General Mills (GIS) was declining by more than 3% even after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.10 per diluted share, up from $0.99 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.06.

Skechers USA (SKX) was slightly higher after saying it opened a flagship store in Ireland, on Dublin's Grafton Street.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) said it has completed the sale of the operations of The Mirage Hotel & Casino to Hard Rock International for about $1.08 billion in cash. MGM Resorts International was marginally lower in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.