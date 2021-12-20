Consumer Sector Update for 12/20/2021: SOPA,QTREA,DDL,CCL,CUK

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower Monday, with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) sinking 1.9% while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) slipped just 0.1% ahead of the closing bell.

In company news, Society Pass (SOPA) more than tripled in value, climbing 235%, after the e-commerce company's stock was added to the Russell 2000 index at the start of Monday's session.

Dingdong (DDL) climbed 4.8% after the Shanghai-based groceries e-commerce company authorized a new $30 million stock buyback program running through Dec. 19, 2022.

Carnival (CCL, CUK) shares rose 3.3% after the cruises operator reported a net loss of $2.31 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Nov. 30, from a loss of $2.41 per share a year earlier, while revenue grew to $1.29 billion from $34 million in the year-ago quarter. The company said it expects to return to profitability during the second half of its current fiscal year.

To the downside, Qurate Retail (QRTEA) shares dropped more than 12% to their lowest price since August 2009, after the operator of the QVC and HSN home-shopping networks said its fulfillment center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, will be closed until further notice following a fire Saturday. The center processed 25% to 30% of volume for both QVC and HSN and is the company's primary returns center for hard goods, creating "significant challenges to a prompt resolution," according to the company's statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.