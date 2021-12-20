Consumer Sector Update for 12/20/2021: QRTEA,DDL,CCL,CUK

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.2%, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 2.1%.

In company news, Qurate Retail (QRTEA) dropped almost 12% this afternoon, sinking to its lowest share price since August 2009, after it said the Rocky Mount fulfillment center in North Carolina for its QVC and HSN home-shopping networks will be closed until further notice following a fire Saturday. The facility was the company's second-largest fulfillment center, processing between 25% to 30% of its QVC and HSN orders, and also was its primary returns center for hard goods, creating "significant" challenges for a prompt resolution.

Dingdong (DDL) climbed 4.2% after it said directors at the Shanghai-based groceries e-commerce company authorized a new, $30 million stock buyback program running through Dec. 19, 2022.

Carnival (CCL, CUK) rose 1.3% on Monday after the cruise liner company reported a net loss of $2.31 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Nov. 30, improving on a $2.41 per share loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue grew to $1.29 billion from just $34 million in revenue during the year-ago period. The company also said it expects to return to profitability during the second half of its current fiscal year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.