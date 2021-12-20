Consumer Sector Update for 12/20/2021: DNUT, SECO, SON, BLL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping in Monday's pre-bell trading. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were each recently down more than 1%.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) said it now expects full-year 2021 adjusted net income of $65 million to $68 million, instead of the previously estimated range of $62 million to $68 million. Krispy Kreme was more than 2% lower recently.

Secoo Holding (SECO) said it has received a notice from Nasdaq that its American depositary shares were not in compliance with the exchange's minimum bid price requirement. Secoo was recently climbing past 2%.

Sonoco Products (SON) was unchanged after saying it agreed to acquire Ball Metalpack, a joint venture of Platinum Equity and Ball (BLL), for $1.35 billion in cash.

