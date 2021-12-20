Markets
DNUT

Consumer Sector Update for 12/20/2021: DNUT, SECO, SON, BLL, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were slipping in Monday's pre-bell trading. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were each recently down more than 1%.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) said it now expects full-year 2021 adjusted net income of $65 million to $68 million, instead of the previously estimated range of $62 million to $68 million. Krispy Kreme was more than 2% lower recently.

Secoo Holding (SECO) said it has received a notice from Nasdaq that its American depositary shares were not in compliance with the exchange's minimum bid price requirement. Secoo was recently climbing past 2%.

Sonoco Products (SON) was unchanged after saying it agreed to acquire Ball Metalpack, a joint venture of Platinum Equity and Ball (BLL), for $1.35 billion in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DNUT SECO SON BLL XLP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular