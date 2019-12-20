Consumer Sector Update for 12/20/2019: KMX, WGO, CWH, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.17%

MCD: +0.10%

DIS: +0.17%

CVS: +0.20%

KO: +0.09%

Leading consumer stocks were higher in pre-market trading Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) CarMax (KMX), which was declining more than 4% as it reported a Q3 net EPS of $1.04, down from $1.09 a year ago and missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Winnebago Industries (WGO) was gaining more than 5% after it reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.73 that climbed from $0.70 a year ago and exceeded the $0.59 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Camping World Holdings (CWH) was up more than 3% after the company named Tamara Ward as chief operating officer.

