Markets
DCAR

Consumer Sector Update for 12/20/2019: DCAR,CCL,CUK,WGO,KMX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.43%

MCD +0.26%

DIS +0.58%

CVS +0.96%

KO +1.55%

Consumer stocks continue to trade broadly higher, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing over 1.0% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were rising about 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) DropCar (DCAR) surged 95% Friday after the vehicle assistance company announced an all-stock merger transaction with privately-held AYRO in bid to create an electric car company focusing on last-mile delivery services, urban mobility, and closed campus transportation. Under terms of the proposed business combination, DropCar shareholders will own 20% of the merged entities, which will operate under the AYRO name and be led by AYRO chief executive Rod Keller.

In other sector news:

(+) Winnebago Industries (WGO) rose nearly 8% on Friday after the recreational-vehicle seller said it earned $0.73 per share during its fiscal Q1, excluding one-time items, improving on adjusted net income of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.14 per share. Net sales increased over the same quarter last year to $588.5 million versus $493.6 million, also exceeding the $541.5 million Street view.

(+) Carnival (CCL,CUK) climbed more than 7% after the cruise-ship company Friday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.62 per share, down compared with $0.70 per share during the year-ago period but still ahead of the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted profit of $0.51 per share for the three months ended Nov. 30. Revenue grew to $4.8 billion from $4.5 billion, also exceeding the $4.56 billion analyst mean.

(-) CarMax (KMX) fell almost 6% after the used-car retailer Friday reported Q3 net income of $1.04 per share, down from $1.09 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.16 per share profit during the three months ended Nov. 30. Total sales rose versus a year ago to $4.79 billion and exceeded market expectations for $4.62 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DCAR CCL CUK WGO KMX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular