Consumer Sector Update for 12/20/2019: CCL,CUK,WGO,KMX

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing more than 1.1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were rising nearly 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Carnival (CCL,CUK) climbed more than 7% after the cruise-ship company Friday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.62 per share, down compared with $0.70 per share during the year-ago period but still ahead of the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted profit of $0.51 per share for the three months ended Nov. 30. Revenue grew to $4.8 billion from $4.5 billion, also exceeding the $4.56 billion analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Winnebago Industries (WGO) rose nearly 10% on Friday after the recreational-vehicle seller said it earned $0.73 per share during its fiscal Q1, excluding one-time items, improving on adjusted net income of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.14 per share. Net sales increased over the same quarter last year to $588.5 million versus $493.6 million, also exceeding the $541.5 million Street view.

(-) CarMax (KMX) fell 5.9% after the used-car retailer Friday reported Q3 net income of $1.04 per share, down from $1.09 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.16 per share profit during the three months ended Nov. 30. Total sales rose versus year ago to $4.79 billion and exceeded market expectations for $4.62 billion.

