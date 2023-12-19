Consumer Sector Update for 12/19/2023: CONN, MAMA, CHDN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently advancing by 0.3%.

Conn's (CONN) was down more than 1% after it reported a Q3 adjusted net loss of $2.03 per diluted share, compared with $0.78 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.46.

Mama's Creations (MAMA) said it has begun an underwritten secondary offering of almost 5.63 million shares. Mama's Creations was over 2% higher in recent premarket activity.

Churchill Downs (CHDN) said it has agreed to repurchase 1 million of its shares for $123.75 per share for a total of about $123.8 million in a privately negotiated deal with an affiliate of the Duchossois Group. Churchill Downs was slightly lower pre-bell.

