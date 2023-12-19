Consumer Sector Update for 12/19/2023: BUD, M, AMZN, MCOM

Consumer stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing 0.7%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Dec. 16 rose 3.6% from a year earlier after a 3.4% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) agreed to sell its non-controlling stake in a Russian brewery joint venture to Turkish partner Anadolu Efes following negotiations that began last year. Anheuser-Busch shares gained 1.3%.

Micromobility.com (MCOM) said that Nasdaq notified the company that its common stock and warrants will be suspended as of Wednesday. Its shares slumped 49%.

Amazon.com (AMZN) soon may be soon streaming games with 40 major league baseball, basketball, and hockey teams on its Prime platform as part of a broader package with the company acquiring an equity stake in Diamond Sports, according to The Wall Street Journal. Amazon shares eased 0.4%.

Macy's (M) rose 1.1% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $21 from $15 "on what likely makes for a floor in the stock, for now" while maintaining the equalweight rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.