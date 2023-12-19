Consumer Sector Update for 12/19/2023: AMZN, M, CMCSA

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) fractionally lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.6%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose 3.6% from a year earlier during the week ended Dec. 16, after a 3.4% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Amazon.com (AMZN) could be soon carrying games played by more than 40 major league baseball, basketball, and hockey teams on its Prime streaming platform as part of a broader package that would see the e-commerce and logistics company also acquiring an equity stake in Diamond Sports, according to The Wall Street Journal. Amazon shares were shedding 0.5%.

Macy's (M) rose 1.9% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $21 from $15 "on what likely makes for a floor in the stock, for now" while maintaining the equal-weight rating.

Comcast's (CMCSA) Xfinity said Monday it experienced a recent data-security incident in which the internet and content provider's customer data could have been compromised. Comcast shares were slightly lower.

