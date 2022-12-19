Consumer Sector Update for 12/19/2022: MLCO,MDLZ,TSLA

Consumer stocks were trending downward in Monday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both falling more than 1%.

In company news, Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) declined 9.5% after the casino company said Sunday it would invest 11.82 billion Macanese patacas ($1.47 billion) in its gaming concession in Macau. Melco expects to use around 10 billion patacas on non-gaming projects, rising by another 2 billion patacas if gross gaming revenue at the Macau casino reaches 180 billion patacas ($22.5 billion) per year.

Mondelez International (MDLZ) slipped 0.3% after the food conglomerate said it was selling its gum business in the US, Canada and Europe to European confectionary maker Perfetti Van Melle Group for $1.35 billion. The deal includes the seller's Chiclets and Bubblicious gum brands as well as several of its European candy brands and manufacturing facilities in Rockford, Illinois, and Skarbimierz, Poland.

Tesla (TSLA) gained 0.9%, easing from a more than 3% gain earlier Monday, after final results from a poll of Twitter users Sunday showed 57.5% want Elon Musk, the electric auto-maker's CEO, to step down from his self-described role as "chief twit" at the social media company. Musk said he would abide by the results of the poll, which drew more than 17.5 million votes overall by its 6:20 am ET conclusion but has not said how soon or who would replace him.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.