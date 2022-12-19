Consumer Sector Update for 12/19/2022: MLCO, TSLA, DIS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing by 0.2% recently.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) said Sunday that its Melco Resorts Macau subsidiary would invest 11.82 billion Macanese patacas ($1.47 billion) in its recently awarded 10-year concession in Macau. Melco Resorts & Entertainment was recently down nearly 5%.

Tesla (TSLA) was rising past 2% after an informal poll launched by Chief Executive Elon Musk on Twitter Sunday favored his resignation as Twitter CEO.

Disney's (DIS) "Avatar: The Way of Water" fell short of box office predictions in its domestic opening, while ticket sales in China were hampered over COVID-19 concerns, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Disney was marginally lower recently.

