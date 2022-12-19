Markets
MLCO

Consumer Sector Update for 12/19/2022: MLCO, TSLA, DIS, XLP, XLY

December 19, 2022 — 09:05 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing by 0.2% recently.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) said Sunday that its Melco Resorts Macau subsidiary would invest 11.82 billion Macanese patacas ($1.47 billion) in its recently awarded 10-year concession in Macau. Melco Resorts & Entertainment was recently down nearly 5%.

Tesla (TSLA) was rising past 2% after an informal poll launched by Chief Executive Elon Musk on Twitter Sunday favored his resignation as Twitter CEO.

Disney's (DIS) "Avatar: The Way of Water" fell short of box office predictions in its domestic opening, while ticket sales in China were hampered over COVID-19 concerns, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Disney was marginally lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MLCO
TSLA
DIS
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.