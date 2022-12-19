Consumer Sector Update for 12/19/2022: DBI,MLCO,MDLZ,TSLA

Consumer stocks trended downward into the close of Monday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declining 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.6%.

In company news, Designer Brands (DBI) dropped 2.2% after the footwear and accessories company Monday said it was acquiring Topo Athletic, adding premium athletic to the company's lineup. Financial terms were not disclosed but the company said Topo founder and CEO Tony Post will remain with Designer Brands after the deal closes.

Mondelez International (MDLZ) slipped 0.7% after the food conglomerate said it was selling its gum business in the US, Canada and Europe to European confectionary maker Perfetti Van Melle Group for $1.35 billion. The deal includes the seller's Chiclets and Bubblicious gum brands as well as several of its European candy brands and manufacturing facilities in Rockford, Illinois, and Skarbimierz, Poland.

Tesla (TSLA) turned 0.2% lower Monday afternoon, giving back a prior 3.3% gain, after final results from an weekend poll of Twitter users showed 57.5% want Elon Musk, the electric auto-maker's CEO, to step down from his self-described role as "chief twit" at the social media company. Musk said he would abide by the results of the poll, which drew more than 17.5 million votes overall but has not said how soon or who would replace him.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) declined 8.2% after the casino company said Sunday it would invest 11.82 billion Macanese patacas ($1.47 billion) in its gaming concession in Macau. Melco expects to use around 10 billion patacas on non-gaming projects, rising by another 2 billion patacas if gross gaming revenue at the Macau casino reaches 180 billion patacas ($22.5 billion) per year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.