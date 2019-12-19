Consumer Sector Update for 12/19/2019: MTCH,IAC,CAG,DRI

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing more than 0.6% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.2%.

(+) Match Group (MTCH) jumped 8% after the internet dating company and corporate parent IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Thursday announced plans for a full separation to become two independent publicly traded entities. The transaction already has been approved by the boards at both companies and is expected to close before the end of June. IAC was 8% higher this afternoon.

(+) Conagra Brands (CAG) climbed 17% after the branded food company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.63 per share during its fiscal Q2 ended Nov. 24, down from a $0.67 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share. Net sales grew to $2.82 billion, also topping the $2.8 billion analyst mean.

(-) Darden Restaurants (DRI) declined 4% after Thursday saying sales at its restaurants open more than 12 months increased 2% over year-ago levels during its fiscal Q2, lagging Street views expecting a 2.1% rise in same-restaurant sales.

