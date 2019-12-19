Consumer Sector Update for 12/19/2019: IMAX,MTCH,IAC,CAG,DRI

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks eased slightly in late trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing over 0.5% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead more than 0.2%.

(+) IMAX (IMAX) was nearly 1% lower shortly before Thursday's closing bell. The large-screen movie exhibitor said it took in more than $1.04 billion at the global box office this year, topping 2018's $1.03 billion in ticket sales with two weeks to go in 2019 and the release of the latest chapter in the 'Star Wars' saga debuting later Thursday. It had over 1,600 theater systems in operation in 81 countries or territories through Sept. 30.

(+) Conagra Brands (CAG) climbed nearly 17% after the branded food company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.63 per share during its fiscal Q2 ended Nov. 24, down from a $0.67 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share. Net sales grew to $2.82 billion, also topping the $2.8 billion analyst mean.

(+) Match Group (MTCH) jumped 8% after the internet dating company and corporate parent IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Thursday announced plans for a full separation to become two independent publicly traded entities. The transaction already has been approved by the boards at both companies and is expected to close before the end of June. IAC also was 8% higher this afternoon.

(-) Darden Restaurants (DRI) declined more than 6% after Thursday saying sales at its restaurants open more than 12 months increased 2% over year-ago levels during its fiscal Q2, lagging Street views expecting a 2.1% rise in same-restaurant sales.

