Consumer Sector Update for 12/18/2023: UL, SCVL, RGS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.5% higher while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.2% recently.

Unilever (UL) was slightly advancing after saying it received a binding offer from private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners to acquire its beauty and personal care division Elida Beauty.

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) was marginally higher after saying its board approved a $50 million share buyback program effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Regis (RGS) said it intends to appeal the New York Stock Exchange's decision to start delisting its common shares. Regis was flat in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.