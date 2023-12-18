News & Insights

Markets
UL

Consumer Sector Update for 12/18/2023: UL, SCVL, RGS, XLP, XLY

December 18, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.5% higher while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.2% recently.

Unilever (UL) was slightly advancing after saying it received a binding offer from private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners to acquire its beauty and personal care division Elida Beauty.

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) was marginally higher after saying its board approved a $50 million share buyback program effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Regis (RGS) said it intends to appeal the New York Stock Exchange's decision to start delisting its common shares. Regis was flat in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UL
SCVL
RGS
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.