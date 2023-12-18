Consumer Sector Update for 12/18/2023: ODP, VFC, DOOR, PGTI

Consumer stocks were rising Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 1.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.8%.

In corporate news, ODP (ODP) shares jumped almost 3% after Arex Capital Management urged the office supply company to separate its retail unit and spin off its Varis procurement subsidiary, arguing the moves could increase the company's share price by 50% or more.

Masonite (DOOR) agreed to buy PGT Innovations (PGTI) in a $3 billion deal that will expand the door maker's product offerings and enhance cross-selling opportunities. Masonite shares slumped 18% and PGT jumped almost 10%.

VF (VFC) shares tumbled 7% after it said Monday that it detected "unauthorized occurrences" on some of its information technology systems on Dec. 13, with the incident expected to have "a material impact" on its business operations.

