Consumer Sector Update for 12/18/2023: BUD, CPNG, FTCH, ODP, DOOR, PGTI

December 18, 2023 — 03:53 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks rose late Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.7%.

In corporate news, the Teamsters said Saturday almost all of its members at Anheuser-Busch (BUD) voted to authorize a strike at the company's US breweries if labor negotiations fail. Anheuser-Busch shares climbed 0.5%.

Coupang (CPNG) said Monday it plans to buy the assets and business of Farfetch's (FTCH) online platform for luxury goods. Coupang shares fell 4.6%, and Farfetch was halted.

ODP (ODP) shares jumped 3.5% after Arex Capital Management urged the office supply company to separate its retail unit and spin off its Varis procurement subsidiary, arguing the moves may increase the share price by 50% or more.

Masonite (DOOR) agreed to buy PGT Innovations (PGTI) in a $3 billion deal that will expand the door maker's product offerings and enhance cross-selling opportunities. Masonite shares slumped 16%, and PGT jumped 9.7%.

MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader)
