Consumer Sector Update for 12/18/2020: SCHL, SCS, WGO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat before markets open on Friday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) and the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were both unchanged.

Scholastic (SCHL) retreated nearly 7% after reporting on Thursday fiscal Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.15, down from $2.06 a year earlier. Revenue fell to $406.2 million from $597.2 million, missing the projection of analysts polled by Capital IQ of $528 million.

Steelcase (SCS) also declined more than 8%. The company late Thursday posted non-GAAP Q3 EPS of $0.08, down from $0.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.03. Revenue declined 35% year-over-year to $617.5 million. The Street had been looking for $628.8 million.

Meanwhile, Winnebago Industries (WGO) gained more than 4% after reporting fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.69, up from $0.73 a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ EPS forecast of $1.01.

