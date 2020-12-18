Consumer Sector Update for 12/18/2020: DASH,DRI,WGO,INGR

Consumer stocks slipped in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.9%.

In company news, DoorDash (DASH) sprinted to a 6.3% gain on Friday after Susquehanna began coverage of the food home-delivery service with a positive stock rating and a $185 price target.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) fell 2.5% after reporting a 19% year-over-year decline in Q2 sales to $1.66 billion, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.69 billion in sales for the three months ended Nov. 29.

Among advancers, Winnebago Industries (WGO) climbed 6% after the recreational vehicle company reported non-GAAP net income of $1.69 per share, more than doubling its $0.73 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.01 per share. Revenue rose to $793.1 million from $588.5 million during the year-ago period, also topping the $752.5 million Street view.

Ingredion (INGR) rose 1% after Friday saying Eric Seip will begin as chief supply chain officer at the food and beverage ingredients company on Jan. 11, joining Ingredion from ChampionX, where he led global procurement and supply chain operations for the oil and natural gas services company.

