Consumer Sector Update for 12/18/2019: WYNN, GIS, FCAU, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.02%

MCD: +0.06%

DIS: -0.34%

CVS: -0.11%

KO: -0.04%

Top consumer stocks were mostly lower pre-bell Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Wynn Resorts (WYNN), which was gaining more than 3% after saying it agreed to extend Matt Maddox's contract as chief executive officer through 2022.

In other sector news:

(+) General Mills (GIS) was up more than 1% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share, up from $0.85 during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $0.88.

(-) Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) and France's Peugeot confirmed their merger plan, creating a combined entity will have annual unit sales of 8.7 million vehicles and a turnover of almost 170 billion euros ($1.90 billion), according to a joint statement. Fiat Chrysler was down more than 1% recently.

