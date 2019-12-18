Consumer Sector Update for 12/18/2019: TTC,SCS,COLM

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were split between gains and losses on Wednesday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 dropping nearly 0.3% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Toro Co (TTC) tumbled nearly 8% after the lawn and garden equipment firm reported a 36% sales increase to $734.4 million during its fiscal Q4 ended Oct. 31, but still missed the Capital IQ consensus expecting $745 million in quarterly sales. The company also sees non-GAAP revenue of around $0.52 per share for the current quarter ending Jan. 31, lagging the $0.62 per share Street view for adjusted Q1 earnings.

In other sector news:

(+) Steelcase (SCS) rose almost 19% after the office equipment company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.36 per share on $955 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.35 per share adjusted profit on $934.7 million in revenue. The company also is projecting adjusted FY20 net income in a range of $1.41 to $1.45 per share on around $3.7 billion in revenue, compared with the Street view expecting $1.37 per share and $3.71 billion, respectively.

(+) Columbia Sportswear (COLM) climbed 7.5% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Wednesday said the apparel company will replace Uniti Group (UNIT) in the S&P MidCap 400 index, effective with the start of trading on Monday, Dec. 23.

