Consumer Sector Update for 12/17/2021: RIVN, DRI, FRPT, WGO

Consumer stocks were mixed ahead of the opening bell Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up just 0.1% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down 0.8%.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) dropped 8.7% after the electric automaker posted a wider loss in its most recent reporting quarter.

The company also unveiled plans to invest $5 billion on a second production facility in Georgia.

In other corporate news, Darden Restaurants (DRI) raised its fiscal 2022 outlook after reporting better-than-expected fiscal Q2 profit and outlook. Shares of the restaurant operator declined 4.5%.

Freshpet (FRPT) fell more than 15% as the pet food company scaled back its revenue guidance to between $425 million and $430 million from its previous projection of $445 million.

On the winning side, Winnebago (WGO) rose just shy of 4% on better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results.

