Consumer Sector Update for 12/17/2021: PG,SCS,DRI,RIVN

Consumer stocks were finishing near their Friday intra-day lows, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.1%, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was slipping 0.5%.

In company news, Procter & Gamble (PG) declined 2.2% after the consumer products conglomerate Friday said it voluntarily recalled selected aerosol dry spray shampoo and conditioner products after discovering they were contaminated with benzene. The company also began a full product portfolio review after detecting unexpected levels of benzene in propellant that sprays the product out of containers.

Steelcase (SCS) slumped 3.2% after the office furniture-maker forecast sales for its current Q4 trailing Wall Street expectations, explaining supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures were slowing its growth. The company also earned $0.08 per share, excluding one-time items, during its Q3 ended Nov. 26 on $738.2 million in sales, also lagging Street views looking for $0.09 per share and $767.6 million, respectively.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) fell 5.3% after the restaurant company said CEO Eugene Lee will retire May 29 and would be succeeded by chief operating officer Rick Cardenas, upstaging better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results and the company also raising its 2022 outlook. After formally stepping gown, Lee will remain board chairman at the Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse parent company.

Rivian (RIVN) slid over 11% after the electric-vehicle company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $776 million for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, more than doubling its $289 million loss during the year-ago quarter but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.14 billion net loss, excluding one-time items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.