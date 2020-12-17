Markets
UXIN

Consumer Sector Update for 12/17/2020: UXIN, RRD, REVG, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were flat on premarket Thursday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) and the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were both unchanged.

Stocks moving on the news include Uxin (UXIN), which fell more than 12% before markets open on Thursday. The online used car dealer in China posted a fiscal Q2 non-GAAP loss of RMB0.28 ($0.04) per share, compared with a loss of RMB0.23 per share a year earlier.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (RRD) also declined more than 5%. In response to a recent Bloomberg article, the company said it was not currently engaged in discussions to sell its printing and packaging business in the Asia-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, Rev Group (REVG) gained more than 2%. The company said it expects fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings to be $11.8 million on net sales of $616 million. For the fiscal year 2020, adjusted earnings are expected to be $9.5 million on net sales of $2.28 billion, compared with the prior adjusted earnings guidance of $4.6 million to $10.2 million and net sales guidance of $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion.

