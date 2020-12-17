Consumer Sector Update for 12/17/2020: RAD,ROKU,T,UXIN

Consumer stocks were moderately higher Thursday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was advancing 0.5%.

In company news, Rite Aid (RAD) was up more than 13% after the pharmacy retailer reported a surprise adjusted Q3 profit of $0.40 per share on $6.12 billion in net sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.05 per share non-GAAP net loss for the 13 weeks ended Nov. 28 on $5.84 billion in sales. It also raised its FY21 earnings and revenue forecasts above Street views.

Roku (ROKU) was 3.5% higher. Late Wednesday the company announced an agreement with AT&T's (T) WarnerMedia unit bringing HBO Max to Roku's streaming platform starting on Thursday and allowing users to subscribe directly to the premium content on their Roku device.

Uxin (UXIN) declined 15% after the Chinese online used car dealer saw its non-GAAP net loss widen to RMB0.28 ($0.04) per share during its fiscal Q2 ended Sept. 30 compared with its RMB0.23 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period while total revenue dropped year-over-year to RMB76.4 million from RMB396.6. Analyst estimates were not available.

