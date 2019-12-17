Consumer Sector Update for 12/17/2019: UN, AVP, TM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.13%

MCD: +0.10%

DIS: -0.18%

CVS: Flat

KO: +0.13%

Leading consumer stocks were mixed pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Unilever (UN), which was down more than 6% after saying it expects underlying sales growth for 2019 to be slightly below its guidance of the lower half of its 3% to 5% multi-year forecast range due to weakness in some of its key markets, particularly the economic downturn affecting South Asia and difficult trading conditions in West Africa.

(-) Avon Products (AVP) said it was included in the list of companies "Working for Regulatory Change" by the nonprofit organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in recognition of its commitment to end animal testing. Avon was declining more than 1% recently.

In other sector news:

(=) Toyota Motor (TM) was flat after saying it aims to sell 10.8 million vehicles next year, up from 10.7 million units from the 2019 forecast despite sluggish demand from US and Chinese markets.

