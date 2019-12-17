Consumer Sector Update for 12/17/2019: NAV,TME,UL

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.79%

MCD -0.16%

DIS -0.22%

CVS -1.29%

KO -0.05%

Consumer stocks were mixed in Tuesday trading, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 slipping nearly 0.2% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead just over 0.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Navistar (NAV) declined 9% after the commercial trucks manufacturer issued guidance for FY20 sales trailing Wall Street expectations and also reported fiscal Q4 sales missing analyst estimates. It sees sales for the 12 months ending next October in a range of $9.25 billion to $9.75 billion, lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $10.28 billion in FY20 sales.

In other sector news:

(+) Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) rose over 5% after the Chinese online music platform authorized a new $400 million stock buyback program for the next 12 months ending Dec. 15. The company is expecting to fund the share repurchases using its existing cash balance.

(-) Unilever (UL) tumbled 9% after the consumer products giant warned it was expecting "slight miss" with its FY19 sales target expecting 3% to 5% growth over prior-year levels because of an economic slowdown in its south Asian markets. Trading conditions in western Africa remain "difficult" and continues to be "challenging" in developing markets, although there were early signs of improving performance in North America, it said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.