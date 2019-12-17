Consumer Sector Update for 12/17/2019: BBBY,TGT,,NAV,TME,UL,UN

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks remain mixed in late Tuesday trading, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 slipping just over 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead nearly 0.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares climbed nearly 11% after new CEO Mark Tritton removed most of the retailer's existing management team in a "bold pivot" from the past, showing the door to the company's chief merchandising, marketing, digital, legal and administration officers. Tritton, who joined Bed Bath & Beyond from Target (TGT) last month, said the company's chief brand officer also stepped down last week, adding all of the posts have been filled on an interim basis while it works to identify permanent successors.

In other sector news:

(+) Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) rose over 5% after the Chinese online music platform authorized a new $400 million stock buyback program for the next 12 months ending Dec. 15. The company is expecting to fund the share repurchases using its existing cash balance.

(-) Unilever (UL,UN) tumbled 9% after the consumer products giant warned it was expecting "slight miss" with its FY19 sales target expecting 3% to 5% growth over prior-year levels because of an economic slowdown in its south Asian markets. Trading conditions in western Africa remain "difficult" and continues to be "challenging" in developing markets, although there were early signs of improving performance in North America, it said.

(-) Navistar International (NAV) declined almost 11% after the commercial trucks manufacturer issued guidance for FY20 sales trailing Wall Street expectations and also reported fiscal Q4 sales missing analyst estimates. It sees sales for the 12 months ending next October in a range of $9.25 billion to $9.75 billion, lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $10.28 billion in FY20 sales.

