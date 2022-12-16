Consumer Sector Update for 12/16/2022: XLP, XLY, WGO, MLCO, BZ

Consumer stocks were trending lower during Friday's premarket activity, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declining 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating more than 1%.

Winnebago Industries (WGO) recently rose above 2% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.07 per diluted share, down from $3.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.79.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) said it has secured a 10-year concession to operate gaming facilities in Macau. Shares of the company were down more than 2% in recent premarket activity.

Kanzhun (BZ) was up more than 1% after saying it plans to list class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

