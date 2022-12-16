Markets
WGO

Consumer Sector Update for 12/16/2022: WGO, MLCO, BZ

December 16, 2022 — 01:40 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were moving lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) dropping 1.1% and 1.9% respectively.

In company news, Winnebago Industries (WGO) was down 1.9% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.07 per diluted share, down from $3.51 a year earlier.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) added 1.7% after securing a 10-year concession to operate gaming facilities in Macau.

Kanzhun (BZ) was off 0.8%. The company said it plans to list class A ordinary shares on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WGO
MLCO
BZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.