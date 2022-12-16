Consumer Sector Update for 12/16/2022: WGO, MLCO, BZ

Consumer stocks were moving lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) dropping 1.1% and 1.9% respectively.

In company news, Winnebago Industries (WGO) was down 1.9% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.07 per diluted share, down from $3.51 a year earlier.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) added 1.7% after securing a 10-year concession to operate gaming facilities in Macau.

Kanzhun (BZ) was off 0.8%. The company said it plans to list class A ordinary shares on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

