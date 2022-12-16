Consumer Sector Update for 12/16/2022: KMX, LANV, TLRY

Markets
December 16, 2022

Consumer stocks were ending lower Friday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) down 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) falling 1.9%.

In company news, CarMax (KMX) shares fell 6.0%. RBC Capital Markets said its fiscal Q3 results are likely to take a hit from tough macroeconomic conditions and difficult comparisons, while higher interest rates and loan losses could prove to be additional headwinds.

Lanvin Group (LANV) shares climbed 27% after it completed its merger with blank-check firm Primavera Capital Acquisition (PV).

Tilray Brands (TLRY) rose 1.2% after its lifestyle brand RIFF launched a new limited-edition, premium craft flower series.

