Consumer Sector Update for 12/16/2021: XLP, XLY, LEN, SJM, GOEV, ARVL

Consumer stocks were mixed heading toward market close on Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) climbing 0.5% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) fell 2.2%.

In company news, Lennar (LEN) shares dropped 3.7% after the homebuilder reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $3.91 per diluted share on revenue of $8.43 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $4.14 on revenue of $8.5 billion.

JM Smucker (SJM) was trading more than 3% higher after saying late Wednesday that it struck a deal to sell its natural and organic beverage and grains businesses to Nexus Capital Management for $110 million in cash.

Canoo (GOEV) shares were 2.5% lower, erasing gains from earlier in the day, after the electric vehicle manufacturer raised its production guidance for 2022 to between 3,000 and 6,000 units, up from its prior forecast of 500 to 1,000 units. The company said it plans to shift production of electric vehicles to the US from Europe.

Shares of Arrival (ARVL) were down 1% after the company said it completed the first prototype of an electric car designed specifically for the ride-hailing industry.

