Consumer Sector Update for 12/16/2021: LEN, GOEV, ARVL

Consumer stocks were slightly up ahead of the opening bell on Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.2% higher while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gained 1.0% recently.

Lennar (LEN) dropped more than 5% as the home construction company reported higher fiscal Q4 results but missed analysts' projections.

In other company news, Canoo (GOEV) shares climbed nearly 10% after the electric vehicle manufacturer raised its production guidance for 2022 to 3,000 to 6,000 units, up from its prior goal of 500 to 1,000 units.

Shares of Arrival (ARVL) advanced 5.0% after the company announced it has completed the first prototype of an electric car designed specifically for the ride-hailing industry.

