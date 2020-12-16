Consumer Sector Update for 12/16/2020: WISH,DTEA,AOUT,DISH

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Wednesday climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was advancing 0.8%.

In company news, ContextLogic (WISH) struggled during its first day as a public company, sinking more than 16% in late Wednesday trade, despite the e-commerce firm earlier pricing a $1.10 billion initial public offering of 46 million class A shares at the top end of its expected $22 to $24 range. The new stock opened 0.9% lower at $23.79 a share and fell almost 14% to a session low of $20.56 by early afternoon before staging a narrow rebound. The company plans to use the IPO net proceeds for working capital and operating expenses as well as potential acquisitions of complementary businesses, products, services, or technologies.

DISH Network (DISH) fell over 11% after late Tuesday disclosing plans for a $2 billion private placement of convertible notes. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including costs of its 5G network buildout.

Among gainers, DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) raced 16% higher after the tea merchant late Tuesday named a permanent CEO, selecting chief brand officer Sarah Segal to succeed board chairman Herschel Segal who has held the post on an interim basis since June 2018. The company also said it earned $0.54 per share during its Q3 ended Oct. 31, reversing a $0.42 per share net loss during the year-ago period despite a 33.6% year-over-year decline in net sales to $26.2 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) rose almost 11% after the hunting and fishing equipment company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and also projected FY21 net income and sales exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.77 per share during the three months ended Oct. 31, more than tripling its $0.20 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period, while net sale grew to $79.1 million from $47.7 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for non-GAAP net income of $0.25 per share on $61 million in sales.

