Consumer Sector Update for 12/16/2020: EAT, DKNG, IGT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were up 0.25% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were 0.21% higher recently.

Brinker International (EAT) was declining by more than 4% after the company withdrew its guidance for fiscal Q2 as a result of recent dining room restrictions and COVID-19 related impacts.

DraftKings (DKNG) was up 0.7% after the company, in partnership with payments technology company InComm Payments, launched its retail gift cards that come in $25 and $50 denominations.

International Game Technology (IGT) was marginally higher after saying it has installed its IGT Advantage casino management system at the newly reopened Carousel Casino in North West Province, South Africa.

