Consumer Sector Update for 12/16/2020: DTEA,AOUT,DISH

Consumer stocks were scratching out small gains in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing less than 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was advancing 0.3%.

In company news, DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) raced 16.5% higher after the tea merchant late Tuesday named a permanent CEO, selecting chief brand officer Sarah Segal to succeed board chairman Herschel Segal who has held the post on an interim basis since June 2018. The company also said it earned $0.54 per share during its Q3 ended Oct. 31, reversing a $0.42 per share net loss during the year-ago period despite a 33.6% year-over-year decline in net sales to $26.2 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) rose more than 12% after the hunting and fishing equipment company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and also projected FY21 net income and sales exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.77 per share during the three months ended Oct. 31, more than tripling its $0.20 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period, while net sale grew to $79.1 million from $47.7 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for non-GAAP net income of $0.25 per share on $61 million in sales.

DISH Network (DISH) fell 9% after late Tuesday disclosing plans for a $2 billion private placement of convertible notes. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including costs of its 5G network buildout.

