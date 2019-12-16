Consumer Sector Update for 12/16/2019: IFF, DD, BZUN, FCAU, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.38%

MCD: +0.25%

DIS: +0.84%

CVS: +0.22%

KO: +0.33%

Consumer giants were gaining in Monday's pre-market trading.

Early movers include:

(-) International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), which was down more than 5% after saying it agreed to merge with DuPont's (DD) nutrition and biosciences unit to create a new company valued at $45.4 billion. Once the deal closes, DuPont will receive a one-time $7.3 billion special cash payment, subject to adjustments. DuPont was up more than 3% after the news.

(-) Baozun (BZUN) was slipping by more than 2% as it estimated losses of RMB53 million ($7.6 million) from lost inventory due to a fire that destroyed a third-party warehouse in Shanghai in late October.

(+) French automaker PSA Group has secured the support of the French government for its proposed $50 billion merger with Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), Bloomberg News reported, citing sources. Fiat Chrysler was 1% higher in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.