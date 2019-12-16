Consumer Sector Update for 12/16/2019: EVI,BTI,BZUN

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.58%

MCD +0.18%

DIS +1.18%

CVS +1.64%

KO +0.21%

Consumer stocks were mostly higher to begin the new week, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 Monday climbing nearly 0.5% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the index were ahead almost 0.7%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) EVI Industries (EVI) rose 4.5% after the distributor of laundry and dry cleaning equipment Monday announced plans to acquire all of the outstanding shares of privately held Laundry Systems of Tennessee and its affiliates. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal for the commercial and industrial scale laundry products company is expected to wrap up after certain closing conditions are satisfied.

In other sector news:

(+) British American Tobacco (BTI) over 4% after Bank of America Merill Lynch Monday raised its rating for the company's stock to buy from underperform.

(-) Baozun (BZUN) slid nearly 3% after the e-commerce platform said it likely lost an estimated $7.6 million in inventory following a fire in late October that destroyed a third-party warehouse in Shanghai. The warehouse accounted for roughly 0.5% of its Baozun's total order volume but company executives said the dame to its inventory was significantly worse than previously expected.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.