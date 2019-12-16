Consumer Sector Update for 12/16/2019: CPRI,EVI,BTI,BZUN

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.34%

MCD +0.46%

DIS +1.36%

CVS +1.24%

KO +0.17%

Consumer stocks were ending mostly higher to begin the new week, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 Monday climbing more than 0.4% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead over 0.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Capri Holdings (CPRI) fell over 1% after the luxury apparel company Monday said it was buying Italian shoemaker Alberto Gozzi for an undisclosed amount. Capri said the acquired factory will initially produce its Jimmy Choo and Versace shoe lines following its expected close during the first three months of 2020 and later start making shoes for its Michael Kors unit.

In other sector news:

(+) EVI Industries (EVI) rose almost 5% after the distributor of laundry and dry cleaning equipment Monday announced plans to acquire all of the outstanding shares of privately held Laundry Systems of Tennessee and its affiliates. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal for the commercial and industrial-scale laundry products company is expected to wrap up after certain closing conditions are satisfied.

(+) British American Tobacco (BTI) climbed nearly 4% after Bank of America Merill Lynch Monday raised its rating for the company's stock to buy from underperform.

(-) Baozun (BZUN) slid over 3% after the e-commerce platform said it likely lost an estimated $7.6 million in inventory following a fire in late October that destroyed a third-party warehouse in Shanghai. The warehouse accounted for roughly 0.5% of its Baozun's total order volume but company executives said the damage to its inventory was significantly worse than previously expected.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.