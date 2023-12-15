Consumer Sector Update for 12/15/2023: SCHL, GETR, COST, GM

Consumer stocks were edging slightly higher late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both fractionally higher.

In corporate news, Scholastic (SCHL) shares tumbled nearly 12% after the company said overnight it now expects full-year revenue to be about "level with or slightly below the prior year," compared with prior guidance looking for a 3% to 5% increase for the current fiscal year.

Getaround (GETR) shares soared 110% after the company reported late Thursday a surge in sales and a sharply narrower Q3 net loss.

Costco (COST) shares jumped 4.6% after its fiscal Q1 results exceeded expectations. The company reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $3.58 per diluted share. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $3.42. Revenue was $57.80 billion, compared with the analysts' estimate of $57.79 billion.

General Motors (GM) is planning to cut 1,300 jobs at two Michigan plants starting Jan. 1, the company said in state filings. Its shares fell 1.7%.

