News & Insights

Markets
SCHL

Consumer Sector Update for 12/15/2023: SCHL, GETR, COST, GM

December 15, 2023 — 03:46 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were edging slightly higher late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both fractionally higher.

In corporate news, Scholastic (SCHL) shares tumbled nearly 12% after the company said overnight it now expects full-year revenue to be about "level with or slightly below the prior year," compared with prior guidance looking for a 3% to 5% increase for the current fiscal year.

Getaround (GETR) shares soared 110% after the company reported late Thursday a surge in sales and a sharply narrower Q3 net loss.

Costco (COST) shares jumped 4.6% after its fiscal Q1 results exceeded expectations. The company reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $3.58 per diluted share. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $3.42. Revenue was $57.80 billion, compared with the analysts' estimate of $57.79 billion.

General Motors (GM) is planning to cut 1,300 jobs at two Michigan plants starting Jan. 1, the company said in state filings. Its shares fell 1.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCHL
GETR
COST
GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.