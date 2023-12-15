Consumer Sector Update for 12/15/2023: DRI, COST, LEN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.7% higher while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down 0.1%.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) reported fiscal Q2 sales of $2.73 billion, up from $2.49 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants was declining by more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

Costco Wholesale (COST) was more than 2% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $3.58 per diluted share, up from $3.07 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $3.42.

Lennar (LEN) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $5.17 per diluted share, up from $5.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.60. Lennar was declining by more than 3% pre-bell.

