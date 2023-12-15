Consumer Sector Update for 12/15/2023: COST, GM, UL

Consumer stocks were edging higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) fractionally higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.2%.

In corporate news, Costco (COST) shares jumped 4.2% after its fiscal Q1 results exceeded expectations. The company reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $3.58 per diluted share. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $3.42. Revenue was $57.80 billion, compared with the analysts' estimate of $57.79 billion.

General Motors (GM) is planning to cut 1,300 jobs at two Michigan plants starting Jan. 1, the company said in state filings. Its shares fell 1.6%.

Unilever (UL) is in advanced stages to offload Elida Beauty business to private-equity firm Yellow Wood, Reuters reported Thursday. Unilever fell 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.