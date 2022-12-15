Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 12/15/2022: XLP, XLY, JEWL, TSLA, WBD

December 15, 2022 — 09:06 am EST

Consumer stocks were inactive in Thursday pre-market trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently tracking no movement.

Adamas One (JEWL) was rising above 5% as it completed its initial public offering of about 2.5 million common shares priced at $4.50 per share.

Tesla (TSLA) was down more than 2% as a regulatory filing showed Chief Executive Elon Musk has sold 22 million shares in the electric vehicle company.

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) was also declining above 2%, with the company saying it now expects to incur pre-tax restructuring charges of $4.1 billion to $5.3 billion, including $2.8 billion to $3.5 billion of content impairment and development write-offs. It previously expected pre-tax restructuring charges of $3.2 billion to $4.3 billion, including content impairment and development write-offs of $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion.

