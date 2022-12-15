Consumer Sector Update for 12/15/2022: ATTO, HYZN, RICK

Consumer stocks were broadly lower Thursday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 2.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 2.2%.

In company news, Attento (ATTO) added 0.4% after an MCI subsidiary said it is extending its cash tender offer to buy up to 1.5 million of the customer relationship management company's shares at $5 apiece by an extra two weeks until Dec. 30.

Hyzon Motors (HYZN) gained 5.4% after the automaker said it was acquiring the 49.5% of Netherlands-based Holthausen Clean Technology Investments it doesn't already own for 5.52 million euros ($5.8 million).

RCI Hospitality (RICK) rose 8.7% after the nightclub chain late Wednesday reported a nearly 30% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, climbing to $71.4 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $69.7 million in revenue for the the three months ended Sept. 30. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.45 per share, down from $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year but still topping the three-analyst mean looking for $1.36 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.