Consumer Sector Update for 12/15/2021: ROKU,UEIC,ASPU,LOW,AMCR

Consumer stocks were solidly higher late in Wednesday trading, rebounding from a morning retreat that followed data showing a 0.3% rise in US retail sales during November, down from a revised 1.8% gain the prior month and lagging expectations for a 0.8% increase.

At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) was climbing 0.9%, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was advancing 1.1%.

In company news, Roku (ROKU) slid 8.2% after the US International Trade Commission ruled against the streaming television company in its patent fight with Universal Electronics (UEIC), with the agency barring Roku from importing or selling several products it said infringes on a Universal Electronic patent. The orders will take effect on Jan. 9 after a review period expires. Universal Electronics was climbing 7.7% in late trade.

Aspen Group (ASPU) dropped as much as 29%, falling to its lowest share price since February 2016, after the education technology company cut its FY22 revenue guidance and raised its per-share net loss estimate for the full year.

To the upside, Lowe's (LOW) was climbing 1.9%, reversing a more than 1% decline earlier Wednesday that followed the retailer issuing an FY22 sales forecast trailing analyst estimates. The company sees sales for the 12 months ending Jan. 31 in a range of $94 billion to $97 billion. The Street is at $97.4 billion.

Amcor (AMCR) rose 2.3% after BofA Securities raised its investment recommendation for the packaging company to buy from underperform with a $13.20 price target for Amcor shares. The double upgrade came as the company announced an increase for product prices of up to 15% beginning Jan. 1, citing ongoing supply issues and rising input costs.

