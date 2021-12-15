Consumer Sector Update for 12/15/2021: ASPU,LOW,AMCR

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Wednesday trading after data showed a 0.3% rise in US retail sales during November, down from a revised 1.8% gain the prior month and lagging expectations for a 0.8% increase.

At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) was climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was down 1.2%.

In company news, Aspen Group (ASPU) dropped as much as 29%, falling to its lowest share price since February 2016, after the education technology company cut its FY22 revenue guidance and raised its per-share net loss estimate for the full year.

Lowe's (LOW) was climbing 1.3%, reversing a more than 1% decline earlier Wednesday that followed the retailer issuing a FY22 sales forecast trailing analyst estimates, with the company seeing annual sales between $94 billion and $97 billion. The Street is at $97.4 billion.

Amcor (AMCR) rose 1.6% after BofA Securities raised its investment recommendation for the packaging company to buy from underperform with a $13.20 price target for Amcor shares. The double upgrade came as the company announced a product price increase beginning Jan. 1 of up to 15%, citing ongoing supply issues and rising input costs.

